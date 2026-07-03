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Defamation case against Kangana: Court records veteran farmer leader’s statement

In 2021, septuagenarian Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, had filed a complaint alleging that Ranaut had defamed her in a post on the social media platform, X

Updated on: Jul 03, 2026 08:32 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, BATHINDA
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A special court on Thursday recorded the cross-examination of veteran farmer leader Surjit Singh Phul, who appeared as a prosecution witness in a defamation complaint filed against Bharatiya Janata Party’s Mandi MP and film actor Kangana Ranaut.

Defamation case against Kangana: Court records veteran farmer leader’s statement
Defamation case against Kangana: Court records veteran farmer leader’s statement

Prosecution counsel RS Behniwal said Ranaut attended the proceedings virtually.

In 2021, septuagenarian Mahinder Kaur, a resident of Bahadurgarh Jandian village in Bathinda district, had filed a complaint alleging that Ranaut had defamed her in a post on the social media platform, X, by wrongly identifying her as Bilkis Bano, a protester associated with the Shaheen Bagh agitation, and suggesting that such women could be hired to take part in the protests for 100. The next hearing in the case is on July 18.

 
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