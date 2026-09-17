Defamatory posts: Mann’s wife files plaint against Majithia, Harsimrat, Khaira

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s wife Gurpreet Kaur has filed a criminal defamation complaint before a Chandigarh court against Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) leaders Bikram Singh Majithia, Harsimrat kaur Badal and Congress MLA Sukhpal Singh Khaira over social media posts and public statements linking her to alleged ₹5-crore demand to help a rape accused.

Kaur has sought that the three be summoned and prosecuted for criminal defamation. (HT)

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The complaint has been filed under Sections 210 (cognisance of offences by magistrate) and 222 (prosecution for defamation) of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), invoking Section 356 (defamation) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Kaur has sought that the three be summoned and prosecuted for criminal defamation.

Kaur’s complaint describes the September 1 press conference as the start of a “vilification campaign”, during which Majithia accused her of seeking cash through a relative to influence the state machinery for protection of a person accused of rape. It specifically says the material was subsequently uploaded and circulated through Majithia’s verified social media accounts on X, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube. It also refers to a graphic poster circulated on September 1 carrying a photograph of Kaur alongside an image described in the complaint as relating to the “BRF Rapist Protector Force”.

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{{^usCountry}} Kaur’s plea further names Khaira, saying he circulated posts, videos and a graphic poster on social media platforms. It refers to a September 2 post and a video which, according to Kaur, contained fabricated CCTV footage showing her at a restaurant. It says the footage was presented as part of a narrative against her. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Kaur’s plea further names Khaira, saying he circulated posts, videos and a graphic poster on social media platforms. It refers to a September 2 post and a video which, according to Kaur, contained fabricated CCTV footage showing her at a restaurant. It says the footage was presented as part of a narrative against her. {{/usCountry}}

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In her criminal complaint, Kaur also named Harsimrat over a video posted on September 8. A portion of the statement is reproduced in the complaint, along with the social media link and the downloaded video.

A significant part of the plea concerns Simranjeet Hundal, whom Kaur says was portrayed as the person who mediated between her and the rape accused. It further states that Hundal subsequently denied on his Instagram account that he had ever met Kaur or received money from her. Kaur has relied on the denial to dispute the basis of the campaign against her.

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The complaint comes days after a Chandigarh civil court restrained Majithia, Khaira and former Punjab and Haryana high court judge justice Ranjit Singh from publishing, circulating or making unverified defamatory content concerning the alleged demand for a bribe in a rape case.

The court, while passing the interim order, said Kaur had established a prima facie case and that the posts, videos and photographs before it did not appear to be supported by cogent proof. It also observed that the material appeared to have been posted without its authenticity being ascertained.