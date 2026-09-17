15 get life term in 2016 murder case in Punjab

A local court on Wednesday awarded life imprisonment to 15 people convicted in a 2016 murder case, while one was declared a proclaimed offender (PO). The incident occurred on May 5, 2016, when a rival gang attack opposite the local Division-B police station left the Haria gang leader dead and two associates wounded. (HT)

Additional sessions judge Sanjeev Kundi has delivered judgment in a decade-old case, convicting Shahid alias Baba, Sukhpal Singh alias Shiva, Aman Kumar alias Aman, Mukesh Kumar alias Gicky, Darshan Singh, Simranjit Singh alias Kaka, Saurav alias Kattu, Jagroshan Singh, Shiva, Suraj Malhotra, Saraj Singh, Arun Kumar, Sagar alias Bobby Malhotra, Dharminder Singh and Jaskaran Singh. Pawan alias Tamba was declared a proclaimed offender (PO), said Saurabh Changotra, the legal counsel representing the victim’s side.

The court sentenced the accused to life imprisonment under Sections 302 and 120-B of the IPC, while a 10-year sentence under Section 307 and a 2-year sentence under Section 148 of the IPC,besides imposing fines under different sections.

The incident occurred on May 5, 2016, when a rival gang attack opposite the local Division-B police station left the Haria gang leader dead and two associates wounded.

The Sonu Kangla gang targeted Haria at a marriage palace, but he managed to escape. After catching up with the Haria gang, the rival gang members fired six to seven shots at him and his aides. While Haria died in the attack, two of his aides, Deepu and Sunny, were seriously injured.