Defection jolt: AAP to galvanise cadres at April 29 Jalandhar meet

Amid political turmoil following the defection of its seven Rajya Sabha members to the Bharatiya Janata Party, the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) called a meeting of party MLAs, block observers and heads of all frontal organisations in Punjab at Jalandhar on Wednesday (April 29).

Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann (@BhagwantMann X)

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The meeting will be held in the auditorium of the city institute, where the party’s Punjab affairs in-charge Manish Sisodia and chief minister Bhagwant Mann will gather ground-level feedback from block observers and legislators and pep them up in the wake of last week’s developments. AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal is expected to join the meeting via video conferencing. The defection of seven Rajya Sabha members – six of them from Punjab – has come as a serious blow to the party in the state. A two-time MLA said that the interaction is being held primarily to gather information from grassroots functionaries on issues pertaining to the implementation of key welfare schemes and ongoing development works. “Block observers, who have been appointed to carry out this assessment, will present their feedback,” he added. Another legislator from Moga said the meeting is part of a series of interactions being held by the party leadership with legislators, district and block in-charges, and office-bearers as part of preparations for the upcoming municipal body and assembly elections in the state. “The defections look bad but do not mean much in terms of impact on the ground,” the MLA claimed.

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