Democratic process to begin soon in J&K: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh on Monday said that the armed forces special powers act (AFSPA) has been largely removed from north-east, where lasting peace has returned and hoped that permanent peace for Jammu and Kashmir as well, to remove the act from the region. He, however, refused to give a deadline.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh being felicitated with a turban by BJP’s J&K unit president Ravinder Raina during the India's National Security Conclave in Jammu on Monday. (HT Photo)

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“We want to make the situation normal in J&K so that democratic process is initiated. I can’t give a deadline but people won’t have to wait for long,” the defence minister said.

Also read | 'PM Modi took just 10 minutes to decide': Rajnath Singh's veiled warning to Pakistan on terrorism

Addressing a national security conclave to mark nine years of the Bharatiya Janata Party’s rule, Singh said, “National security is our top priority and the government is committed to protecting the sovereignty, unity and integrity of the country”

He asserted that the country has seen a paradigm shift in its security scenario in the last nine years. Pointing out that India’s image in 2013-14 was that of a weak nation, he said that it allowed the country’s adversaries to create problems. He added that today, the country has the ability to overcome every threat.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Read: Pakistan illegally occupying Kashmir, was and will remain part of India: Rajnath Singh

Singh stated that no stone is being left unturned to equip the military with latest weaponry and modern technology, assuring that the armed forces are capable of protecting the borders and seas.

“Our goal is to bring our armed forces in the frontline of modern militaries,” he said.

“Pakistan has tried to destabilise peace and harmony in the country through cross-border terrorism. However, when we came to power, we launched effective action against terrorism. We showed the world the meaning of “Zero-tolerance against terrorism”. The bold and first-of-its-kind moves to eliminate terrorists across the borders, following Uri and Pulwama incidents, are proof of India’s zero-tolerance policy against terrorism,” he said.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The defence minister added, “The joint statement issued after the Prime Minister’s meeting with US President Joe Biden is an indication of how India has changed the mindset of the world on the issue of terrorism.” Singh further said that the network of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir has substantially weakened as strict action is being taken against them.

“Terror funding has been curbed. Supply of arms and drugs to terrorists has been stopped. Along with elimination of terrorists, work is being done to dismantle their network,” he said.

On abrogation of Article 370, he said that the decision has connected the people of the union territory with the country’s mainstream and helped them usher into a new era of peace and progress.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Talking about Pakistan occupied Kashmir, he said, “Pakistan does not have a locus standi there as it has illegally occupied the area. Our Parliament has passed at least three resolutions, which state that PoK is a part of India.”

Talking about the situation along the Line of Actual Control with China, The defence minister called it as a matter of perception difference between the two sides.

“There are agreements and protocols, based on which the armies of both the countries carry out the patrolling,” he said.

Referring to the stand-off in east Ladakh in 2020, he said, the Chinese army violated the agreed protocols and tried to change the status quo on the LAC.

“Talks are on at military and diplomatic levels to resolve the dispute. But let me assure the nation that the government will never compromise on India’s border, its honour and self-respect,” he added.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}