First Indian Air Force Heritage Centre takes flight in Chandigarh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated the first-of-its-kind Indian Air Force (IAF) Heritage Centre in Chandigarh on Monday.

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and Chandigarh administrator Banwarilal Purohit at the inauguration of the first Indian Air Force Heritage Centre in Sector 18, Chandigarh, on Monday. (Keshav Singh/HT)

The centre, spread over 17,000 square feet on Madhya Marg in Sector 18, depicts the IAF’s role in various wars, including in 1965, 1971 and the Kargil War, besides the Balakot airstrike through murals and memorabilia.

“This centre is an embodiment of IAF’s rich history and legacy. It showcases the evolution of the force since its inception. It will provide a unique opportunity to learn about the crucial role the IAF in defending the nation. The centre will serve as a source of inspiration for the future generations,” the minister said.

The centre has eight attractions, including aircraft models and weapon displays. The biggest attraction is the flight simulator. Informative exhibits on aero engines, aircraft, kiosks and machines/fixtures, films on achievements and personalities, and guides have been set up. The museum also houses a souvenir shop.

The heritage centre has been set up under a memorandum of understanding between the Union Territory (UT) administration and the IAF signed last year. It will be maintained by the UT administration, while the weapons and equipment have been put up by the IAF.

On Monday, the IAF handed over the centre to the UT administration, which will run it through the tourism department. Rohit Gupta, director tourism, said the centre will be opened for public on Monday.

The centre demonstrates five vintage aircraft and the visitors will be able to access the cockpit and have an immersive experience inside the flight simulators.

Among the exhibits is a Gnat aircraft (Sabre Slayer), which was flown by Param Vir Chakra awardee Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the 1971 war against Pakistan. It has been installed outside the centre overlooking the traffic light junction on the Madhya Marg.

A MiG-21 fighter jet, which was inducted into the IAF in 1963, and Kanpur 1, the first aircraft built by India in 1951, have also found space at the heritage centre.

Project director Group Captain PS Lamba said, “The defence minister took a round of the centre and tried his hand at three flight simulators. He also experienced virtual reality through which he was simulated to get airborne from Jaisalmer, bomb a tank in Longewala, and land back in his hunter fighter jet. The minister also accessed the MiG-21 cockpit.”

Punjab governor and UT administrator Banwarilal Purohit, who was the guest of honour, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari and Chandigarh MP Kirron Kher were present during the centre’s inauguration.

