Defence reads out e-mails ‘by Sippy’, claims it was him who wanted to marry Kalyani

“Trust me once” and “I am pucca in love” are some of the excerpts of two e-mails allegedly written by Sippy Sidhu to Kalyani Singh over 20 days before his murder.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Since Sippy’s murder, his family has been accusing Kalyani, Sippy’s former girlfriend, of being involved in the murder after they turned down her marriage proposal.

Opposing the claim, Kalyani’s counsel Sartej Narula read the e-mails, allegedly sent on August 18 and August 29, 2015, out in court, claiming that it was Sippy who wanted to marry her.

The advocate claimed that in the e-mail sent on August 18, 2015, Sippy wrote, “If I was fooling you, why will I come to your home with rishta with mom?”

He wrote how he was sad as Kalyani had lost trust in him and expressed that he loved her, the defence counsel claimed.

“Life is stranger than fiction...When my father died, I had only ₹20,000 in my account and was without any job… Maybe I am a mean person and used people but I am pucca in love,” read the e-mail, according to Narula.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Through the second e-mail on August 29, 2015, Narula claimed Sippy sought “forgiveness” and “another chance”.

“All things started after November when you left. Kalyani forgive me. Give me a direction from your side. Trust me once. I am trying hard to rectify. Whatever wrong I did after November, it was because you not being there,” the counsel read to the court.

Narula argued that the two e-mails written days before the murder showed that the whole theory of CBI that Kalyani wanted to marry Sippy was a farce.

Buttressing her alibi of being at a family party when the murder took place around 9.30 pm, Narula said, “Kalyani was at a party hosted at her maternal aunt’s house in Sector 10. At 9.11 pm, her younger sister texted her ‘come to the other room’ and at 10.21 pm, Kalyani reverted ‘I have just seen the message’. She can also be seen in the party photos.”

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

“Is it possible to murder a person and return to a party with a smiling face?” he argued.

In court, Kalyani’s maternal aunt sought permission to talk to Kalyani, but it was turned down by the judge. She was asked to meet her at the CBI office, where she will be interrogated.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON