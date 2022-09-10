Define Raghav Chadha’s role in Punjab: Bajwa to Punjab CM

Congress leader and leader of opposition in Punjab assembly Partap Singh Bajwa on Friday asked chief minister Bhagwant Mann under what capacity Rajya Sabha member Raghav Chadha summoned newly appointed chairmen of the boards and the corporations for a meeting. Bajwa said it was time Mann should define and explain Chadha’s role in Punjab.

“Is Chadha just a Rajya Sabha member or holds an extra constitutional authority to convene meetings of chairmen. Under what authority he is holding such interactions especially when Bhagwant Mann being the chief minister, has still not held even a single gathering of chairmen,” he asked in a statement

Bajwa claimed that the Punjab government has still not been able to satisfy advocate Jagmohan Singh Bhatti who had filed a Public Interest Litigation (PIL) in the Punjab and Haryana high court challenging the appointment of Raghav Chadha as chairman of the temporary advisory panel.