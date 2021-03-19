Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run
Dehradun youth killed in Zirakpur hit-and-run

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night
By HT Correspondent, Mohali
Wangchuk,25, the victim (HT Photo)

A 25-year-old man was killed and his friend suffered injuries after a truck hit their motorcycle and drove off on the Zirakpur-Patiala road on Wednesday night.

The deceased was identified as Wangchuk, a native of Dehradun. The driver of the truck, however, fled from the scene.

Victim’s friend Tenzin told the police that they were returning to their rented room at Nabha Sahib village around 11pm on their motorcycle after finishing work at a resort in Zirakpur.

Tenzin said he was riding the bike, while Wangchuk was sitting pillion, when a rashly-driven truck coming from Patiala side hit them. An injured Wangchuk was taken to the Government Medical College and Hospital in Sector 32, where the doctors declared him dead.

Investigating officer Sukhdev Singh said a case was registered against the unidentified driver of the truck and a manhunt had been launched to nab him.

