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Delay in reforms to invite strict action: Haryana health secretary

Haryana additional chief secretary, health, Sumita Misra warns that negligence, delay or foot-dragging in health services would invite immediate administrative action with personal accountability of the officers being fixed

Published on: Apr 12, 2026 07:00 am IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh
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Drawing a clear red line, Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra on Saturday warned that negligence, delay or foot-dragging in health services would invite immediate administrative action with personal accountability of the officers being fixed.

The ACS said that compliance is non-negotiable as she set out timelines for reforms in district hospitals as well as primary and community health centres.

In a strongly worded directive, the ACS said that compliance is non-negotiable as she set out timelines for reforms in district hospitals as well as primary and community health centres. The directive issued to deputy commissioners, civil surgeons, directors of government medical colleges, and sub-divisional magistrates mandated intensive sanitation of hospital premises, including wards, corridors, parks and surrounding areas, along with proper biomedical waste management. To ensure transparency and monitoring, officers must submit photographic evidence of cleanliness activities to designated authorities, reinforcing a system of real-time accountability.

All hospital staff—medical, paramedical and administrative officials — have been directed to wear prescribed uniforms and prominently display identification and designation while on duty. “Hospitals must ensure availability of essential amenities such as clean toilets, safe drinking water, hygienic bedding, and adequate seating arrangements for patients and attendants,’’ Misra said.

 
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delay in reforms to invite strict action: Haryana health secretary
Home / Cities / Chandigarh / Delay in reforms to invite strict action: Haryana health secretary
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