Drawing a clear red line, Haryana additional chief secretary (ACS), health, Sumita Misra on Saturday warned that negligence, delay or foot-dragging in health services would invite immediate administrative action with personal accountability of the officers being fixed.

The ACS said that compliance is non-negotiable as she set out timelines for reforms in district hospitals as well as primary and community health centres.

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In a strongly worded directive, the ACS said that compliance is non-negotiable as she set out timelines for reforms in district hospitals as well as primary and community health centres. The directive issued to deputy commissioners, civil surgeons, directors of government medical colleges, and sub-divisional magistrates mandated intensive sanitation of hospital premises, including wards, corridors, parks and surrounding areas, along with proper biomedical waste management. To ensure transparency and monitoring, officers must submit photographic evidence of cleanliness activities to designated authorities, reinforcing a system of real-time accountability.

All hospital staff—medical, paramedical and administrative officials — have been directed to wear prescribed uniforms and prominently display identification and designation while on duty. “Hospitals must ensure availability of essential amenities such as clean toilets, safe drinking water, hygienic bedding, and adequate seating arrangements for patients and attendants,’’ Misra said.

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{{^usCountry}} Health institutions have been directed to streamline patient flow through effective queue management systems and upgrade maternity and paediatric wards. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Health institutions have been directed to streamline patient flow through effective queue management systems and upgrade maternity and paediatric wards. {{/usCountry}}

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{{^usCountry}} Additional registration counters and help desks are to be set up wherever required to reduce waiting times and ease congestion. All hospitals have been directed to ensure seamless functioning of Ayushman Bharat help desks so that eligible beneficiaries receive timely assistance without procedural delays. Simultaneously, ambulance services must remain fully operational round the clock, with the government adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards any disruption in emergency response. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} Additional registration counters and help desks are to be set up wherever required to reduce waiting times and ease congestion. All hospitals have been directed to ensure seamless functioning of Ayushman Bharat help desks so that eligible beneficiaries receive timely assistance without procedural delays. Simultaneously, ambulance services must remain fully operational round the clock, with the government adopting a zero-tolerance approach towards any disruption in emergency response. {{/usCountry}}

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