{Delay in releasing retirement benefits} HC attaches salary of Punjabi varsity registrar

The Punjab and Haryana high court has ordered the attachment of the full salary of the registrar of Punjabi University after the varsity failed to release revised retirement benefits to over 50 retired professors, despite repeated court directions. The case pertains to around 55 retired professors, who superannuated between 2016 and 2022. (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The attachment order was issued on April 30, however, the detail orders were uploaded on May 3. This decision came a month after the HC had attached one-third of the registrar’s salary in the same case.

The case pertains to around 55 retired professors, who superannuated between 2016 and 2022. The retirees approached the high court last year seeking revised retirement dues, including gratuity, leave encashment, and furlough leave.

In October last year, the HC directed Punjabi University to disburse the revised benefits by December 15, 2024. However, the university filed a petition seeking more time, which was dismissed by the court on January 9, 2025.

After the authorities failed to comply, the aggrieved professors moved a contempt petition in February. Subsequently, the court attached one-third of the registrar’s salary on April 1.

The Punjabi University Retired Teachers Association (PURTA) has blamed the university administration for the deliberate delay. In a letter to the vice-chancellor Karamjit Singh last month, PURTA had demanded the removal of the registrar, accusing him of wilfully ignoring court orders.

“It is harassment. The courts have ruled in our favour, yet the registrar continues to delay disbursement,” said Jagbir Singh, PURTA secretary general. He further alleged that just before the last court hearing on April 30, the university hastily paid ₹1 lakh each to some retirees to give the impression of compliance.

“Gratuity is a one-time payment. Giving it in instalments is against norms and an unacceptable practice,” he added.

VC Singh said efforts are being made to release the dues immediately. “Retired professors are our priority, and the retirement benefits will be released in a phased manner. We will also inform the court that retired professors will get the benefits in the coming days,” the VC said.