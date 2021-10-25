Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Delay in wages: PU panel yet to submit its report
chandigarh news

Delay in wages: PU panel yet to submit its report

A special Panjab University (PU) panel, which was constituted to consider the issue of delay in payment of workers’ wages by maintenance contractors, is yet to submit its report to the varsity
The three-member PU panel, which was formed on October 16, was scheduled to submit its report on October 18. (HT file)
Published on Oct 25, 2021 01:11 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Chandigarh

A special Panjab University (PU) panel, which was constituted to consider the issue of delay in payment of workers’ wages by maintenance contractors, is yet to submit its report to the varsity.

The three-member panel, which was formed on October 16, was scheduled to submit its report on October 18.

The workers had even held protests on campus to press for their demands. “The report is yet to be submitted, but it has been learnt that most of the cases have been cleared and pending ones will also be cleared in coming days,” said a varsity official.

The varsity has maintained that non-payment or delay in release of due payments to workers is a matter of serious concern and needs to be addressed immediately.

The committee had been instructed to seek explanation from the contractors concerned and ensure that the wages, if found due to workers, be released immediately.

“We have to go through all records and examine the whole issue before submitting the report. We will examine if there is any negligence and who is responsible for it,” said a member of the committee.

RELATED STORIES

The members of a student body had also submitted a memorandum to vice-chancellor Raj Kumar recently, demanding the varsity to intervene and ensure the immediate release of salaries of contractual employees.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP