Delhi became most-polluted capital under AAP: Congress

“Delhi has been ranked as the most-polluted capital under the AAP government,” said Alka Lamba, national spokesperson of Congress on Sunday.

“In 2013, Delhi was the green capital of the world with Number 1 ranking, but now it has become the capital of pollution,” said Lamba at a press conference at the Chandigarh Congress Bhawan in Sector 35.

“Delhi has been ranked as the most-polluted capital and the 10th most-polluted city in the world, according to the World Air Quality Report, 2020, released by the Swiss air technology company, IQAir,” she said.

“Here in Chandigarh, AAP leaders are assuring to solve the garbage problem of Chandigarh, but can they answer how they allowed the three landfills in Delhi to turn into huge mountains of garbage, up to the height of Qutub Minar?” she asked.

“The fund source of AAP is totally non-transparent. The party is spending hundreds of crores on averments. Where are these funds coming from?” she questioned further.

‘BJP in cahoots with AAP’

Abhishek Dutt, national spokesperson, All-India Congress Committee and vice-president of the Delhi Pradesh Congress Committee, said, “The BJP is hand in glove with the AAP against the Congress in Chandigarh. Both parties have a hidden agenda to befool people on false promises.”

“Kejriwal is habitual of passing the buck, be it availability of oxygen during the Covid-19 pandemic, safety of women or law and order,” he alleged.

On AAP’s “Delhi Model”, he said, “It in fact reflects water and air pollution, garbage mismanagement and lack of sanitation. Kejriwal is promising to improve roads in Chandigarh, while those in Delhi remain in bad shape.”