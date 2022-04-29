Delhi bomb blast: Probe funding behind push for Bhullar’s release, says Bitta

All India Anti-Terrorist Front chief Maninderjeet Singh Bitta on Friday demanded a probe into funding being done to free Devinder Pal Singh Bhullar, who is serving life term in the 1993 Delhi bomb blasts case.

Addressing a press conference here, Bitta said: “It’s a matter of grave concern that a few political parties are battling to free the Khalistani terrorist from jail and big lawyers are being hired for the same by moving petitions in the Supreme Court.”

The former Indian Youth Congress president, who had survived the bomb blast in 1993 that claimed nine lives, said: “It’s most astonishing that parties making desperate attempts to free Bhullar are not uttering a single word for people who were killed during terrorism in Punjab. Why such dubious stand on terrorism ?”

Bitta also claimed that a few politicians are giving false information that a petition recently moved by him in the Supreme Court against Bhullar’s release was quashed. “The reality is that the apex court did not admit the petition, citing it to be premature as the issue regarding Bhullar’s release from jail is still pending. The court has asked to me to file the petition once the issue is settled,” he said.

Bhullar was convicted and sentenced to death in 2011. In March 2014, the Supreme Court commuted his death sentence to life imprisonment owing to his ill health and a delay in trial. In the run-up to the Punjab assembly elections, there was a growing demand for Bhullar’s release.