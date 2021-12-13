Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi borders opened after farmers leave protest sites
chandigarh news

Delhi borders opened after farmers leave protest sites

A day after farmers camping at the Delhi borders since a year headed back to their respective villages in Haryana, Punjab and other states, the Delhi Police on Sunday removed multiple barricades put up at the Tikri border while the National Highway Authority of India (NHAI) employees started process to fill potholes on NH-44 which connects Chandigarh to Delhi at Singhu border
A cleared and deserted view of NH-9, Delhi-Bahadurgarh road after farmers cleared the protest site at Tikri border in Bahadurgarh, Haryana on Sunday. (Manoj Dhaka/HT)
Updated on Dec 13, 2021 12:51 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Rohtak

A senior official of the NHAI, pleading anonymity, said they have deployed 10 JCBs to fill the potholes on NH-44 on a 10km stretch and have filled 50% of the potholes.

A senior official of the NHAI, pleading anonymity, said they have deployed 10 JCBs to fill the potholes on NH-44 on a 10km stretch and have filled 50% of the potholes.

“We have opened the road for motorcycles and both sides of the road will be open by Monday. Movement for four-wheelers is likely to be started by December 15,” the official added.

The Haryana Police had dug up potholes on NH-44 and the Rohtak-Delhi highway last year when farmers had started their march toward Delhi borders.

A Jhajjar police spokesman said the process of removal of barricades has started at Tikri border and vehicular movement has been resumed.

“Shops are likely to open from Monday and people going to Delhi every day can once again go in their own vehicles,” the spokesman added.

The Delhi Police had installed concrete barriers and big walls at Tikri and Singhu borders to stop the entry of farmers into Delhi after the Republic Day violence.

