‘One poll’ will not help, good education will, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister (CM) and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convenor Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday hit out at the Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party government over ‘one nation, one election’, terming the Union government’s move a ‘new gimmick’.

Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal (right) with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann during an oath-taking event of office bearers of the party in Bhiwani on Sunday. (PTI)

Addressing a gathering at his home district Bhiwani, where nearly 4,000 party workers were administered the oath, the Delhi CM questioned the rationale behind the ‘one nation, one poll’ move and asked what the common man will get from this.

“We want one nation and one education, we don’t want one nation and one poll. Every child should get equal opportunities for education. What will we achieve from one election or 10 elections or 12 elections? What is important for our nation? One nation, one poll or one education (equal education for all) and equal treatment for all,” he added.

The AAP convener had reached Bhiwani along with Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann, Rajya Sabha MPs Sushil Gupta and Sandeep Pathak, and Haryana unit leaders Nirmal Singh, Ashok Tanwar, Anurag Dhanda and others.

Kejriwal said they will start ‘Parivar Jodo Andolan’ in Haryana from Monday, with a target to deploy 10 persons in every booth across Haryana by October 15. The state has around 20,000 booths.

“People from every part of the state are joining our party without any greed. Their core motive is to bring revolution and change the system in Haryana. These parties and their leaders have looted Haryana and there is a need to change this corrupt system. The youths from common families will defeat these dynasty leaders in the upcoming polls,” he added.

He also warned the leaders, who are hoping to get a party ticket, that there is no guarantee of a ticket in AAP and if they have joined the party with this intention, then they are at the wrong place.

Targeting Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar, Kejriwal said, “Khattar sahab, we are providing world-class education and free treatment in Delhi. We also provide 24 hours free electricity and water and our Punjab government is doing all these works there also. The people of Haryana will also get these facilities once we come to power here. The consumers in Haryana are getting ₹10,000 to ₹15,000 power bills and when they visit the electricity department to make changes in bills, the power officials also demand ₹5,000 from them.”

He further said that Union minister Amit Shah used to say that AAP is a small party and it will be wiped out soon but instead, the party has expanded its reach and formed a government in Punjab.

“During the Anna agitation, I had requested him (Anna) to join politics and bring change because we can’t change the system until we become part of it. Due to this, we had some differences and now we have changed the system after joining active politics. One day, AAP will replace BJP across the nation,” he added.

Reacting to Kejriwal’s claim of providing free education, treatment and power, Haryana chief minister Manohar Lal Khattar took ‘X’, formerly known as Twitter, and said that AAP has a habit of having everything for free and its ministers will soon regret it.