Murder bid on dera follower: Faridkot police get Bishnoi aide Brar’s transit remand

Faridkot : A Delhi court on Friday granted one-day transit remand of gangster Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Faridkot police. A Delhi court on Friday granted one-day transit remand of gangster Vikramjeet Singh, alias Vikram Brar, a key aide of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi to Faridkot police.

On July 26, the National Investigation Agency (NIA) brought Brar from the UAE and arrested him. The arrest was made on Tuesday in a terror-gangster conspiracy case that the central agency is investigating.

The Faridkot police on Friday moved an application seeking transit remand of Brar after his three-day NIA remand ended.

Punjab Police took Brar into custody after taking permission from the Delhi court. Deputy inspector general of police (DIG), Faridkot range, Ajay Maluja confirmed that the Faridkot police have got the transit remand of Vikram Brar .

Faridkot senior superintendent of police Harjeet Singh said that Brar is wanted in two criminal cases in Faridkot. “One is related to extortion and another is attack on the house of Bargari sacrilege accused. “We will produce him in a court on Saturday and seek custody for further investigation. He had provided weapons and arranged men in an attempt to murder case,” he added.

Brar is accused in a case of an attempt to murder a Sirsa-based Dera Sacha Sauda follower Shakti Singh, who is also an accused in the 2015 Bargari sacrilege case. On October 2, 2021, Faridkot police had claimed that it had foiled an attempt on the life of Shakti Singh, with the arrest of a resident of Jeonwala village with two 9mm pistols.

The Faridkot police claim that Sumit Kumar of Kotkapura city, who runs a garments shop, got a call from Canada-based gangster Goldy Brar on July 18, 2021, demanding ₹50 lakh as extortion money. “Goldy claimed he is an aide of gangsters Lawrence Bishnoi and Kala Jathedi. He threatened to kill Sumit and his family if they failed to provide money. Goldy had made the call on the directions of Bishnoi. Brar had also made similar calls on Bishnoi’s directions,” police added.

The NIA has claimed that Brar operated a ‘communications control room’ for the Bishnoi gang from the UAE. “This control room was also facilitating calls of Bishnoi and Goldy Brar, and he used to make extortion calls to various people,” the NIA statement said.

According to the NIA, Brar helped Goldy in executing the Moose Wala murder.

Meanwhile, Mansa police have not named Brar in Moose Wala murder case so far. Masna police have said it will seek evidence from the agency over his involvement in Sidhu Moose Wala murder.

Moose Wala was shot dead by six assailants at Jawahar Ke village in Punjab’s Mansa on May 29 last year.

