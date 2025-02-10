Menu Explore
Search Search
Monday, Feb 10, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Delhi HC allows J&K MP Engineer Rashid two-day custody parole to attend Parliament

ByPress Trust of India
Feb 10, 2025 03:02 PM IST

Baramulla MP has been allowed to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament on February 11 and 13.

The Delhi high court on Monday allowed jailed Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, two-day custody parole to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament on February 11 and 13.

Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, on Monday got two-day custody parole to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament on February 11 and 13. (HT file photo)
Baramulla MP Abdul Rashid Sheikh, popularly known as Engineer Rashid, on Monday got two-day custody parole to attend the ongoing budget session of Parliament on February 11 and 13. (HT file photo)

There is no sitting of the House on February 12 on account of Guru Ravidas Jayanti. The first leg of the budget session will adjourn on February 13 and will resume on March 10.

Justice Vikas Mahajan pronounced the order at 2:30 pm on a plea by the MP, who is facing trial in a terror funding case. The judge had reserved the order on Friday.

Rashid had moved the high court earlier alleging that he had been left without any remedy after the National Investigation Agency (NIA) court dealing with his bail application left him in a limbo post his election to the Lok Sabha last year on account of it not being a special MP/MLA court.

As interim relief, he prayed for grant of custody parole.

The counsel appearing for the NIA opposed the grant of custody parole, saying Rashid had no vested right to attend Parliament and he had not shown any “specific purpose” while seeking the relief.

The agency had also raised security concerns as well.

Rashid has been lodged in Tihar Jail in the national capital since 2019 after the NIA arrested him under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act in the 2017 terror-funding case.

See More
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, February 10, 2025
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On