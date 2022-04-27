Delhi Horse Show: NCC cadets brings laurels to GADVASU, Ludhiana

The cadets of 1 PB R&V Sqn NCC, Guru Angad Dev Veterinary and Animal Sciences University (GADVASU), cornered glory in the Delhi Horse Show, held at Army Equestrian Centre, Delhi Cantt, where they bagged five medals in different equestrian events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

The army, paramilitary, police force, private riding clubs, institutes, schools and colleges competed with each other in the event, which featured over 400 horses and 500 competitors from different age groups, ranging from three-year-old to India’s best senior riders.

The GADVASU team participated in the event after a gap of 25 years due to the efforts of commanding officer, Colonel SK Bhardwaj.

While Vikas Garg, a master’s student of Veterinary Surgery and Radiology, GADVASU, won bronze medal in cadet team tent pegging and sixth position in cadet hunter trials, Gurarshbir Singh bagged bronze medal in cadet team tent pegging and fourth position in cadet hunter trials. Yuvraj Singh got sixth position in cadet hacks.

Cadet Makhan Verma, Manish Kumar and woman cadet Punit Kaur were also part of the team and participated in different events.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Ludhiana group commander, Brigadier JS Ghuman, congratulated the horse riders and the trainers of the unit and motivated them to keep working hard.

Praising the team, vice-chancellor, Inderjeet Singh, said the performance of team will also motivate the junior cadets of the unit to work hard in this field.