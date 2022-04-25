Delhi importer held for 102-kg Attari heroin haul
The Amritsar Customs on Monday arrested a Delhi-based importer, two days after the seizure of 102-kg heroin concealed in a stock of mulethi (liquorice root) at the Attari integrated check post (ICP), which facilitates India’s trade with Pakistan and Afghanistan.
The accused has been identified as Arun Mittal, who owns Balaji Trading Company, which had placed the order of the mulethi consignment from Afghanistan.
The consignment had arrived on Friday, and the contraband was detected late on Saturday after the goods were scanned in the X-ray machine installed at the godowns of the ICP. Sources in the Customs said the consignment was ordered by Delhi-based Balaji Trading Company from a firm owned by one Muhammad Alam Nazir Ansari in Afghanistan’s Mazar-i-Sharif. It was being ferried by an Afghanistani truck driver.
“We have arrested Balaji Trading Company’s owner Arun Mittal from Delhi. He will be produced in a local court, where his remand will be sought for questioning,” said a senior Customs official, who didn’t wish to be named.
According to the official, this was the second consignment received by the Delhi firm through the Attari-Wagah border. Earlier, a mulethi consignment was received in the name of the same trader in 2018. “We are yet to ascertain if the company received more consignments from the neighboring countries from other routes in the recent past,” said the official.
Sources said the Customs officials have also questioned the truck driver who was to pick up the consignment from the Attari border, but his role has not yet been ascertained yet.
Amritsar trader held for 205-kg Kandla heroin haul
Meanwhile, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday issued a press release, claiming the arrest of an Amritsar-based trader after the seizure of 205.6-kg heroin at the Kandla Port in Gujarat.
The contraband was concealed in a consignment of gypsum powder that had arrived from Iran’s Bander Abbas Port about a week ago. According to the DRI, the importer, whose name has not been revealed, had ordered the consignment in the name of his firm registered as Balaji Trading Company, Uttarakhand.
However, the above cited Customs official confirmed that both the “trading companies are different and were being run by different persons”.
-
Pune district reports 23 new Covid cases in 24 hours
Pune district reported 23 new Covid-19 cases in the last 24 hours. This took the progressive count to 1.45 million of which 1.43 million have recovered, 20,543 deaths and 207 are active cases. Pune city reported 10 new cases which took the progressive count to 680,337 and the death toll stood at 9,713. Till now Pune district, as per the Co-WIN dashboard as of Monday a total of 17.98 million doses have been registered.
-
7,867 admissions confirmed under RTE in Pune district
At least 7,867 admissions under the Right to Education Act have been confirmed in Pune district, according to the education department. Last two years, the admissions under the RTE have seen a delay due to the pandemic. Under the RTE, private schools must reserve 25 per cent of seats at the entry-level of nursery and Class 1 for students from economically weaker sections. This year, 957 schools were registered in Pune district.
-
Procurement: ₹13,697-cr paid to wheat farmers in Punjab
The Punjab Government has paid ₹13,697 crore to farmers for the purchase of wheat till Monday. Food and civil supplies minister Lal Chand Kataruchak said this is the highest minimum support price payment made to farmers till April 25 in the past one decade and three times the last year's figures of ₹4,754.42 crore. Private players have procured another 4.6 lakh tonnes, taking the total to about 90.4 lakh tonnes.
-
Mercury spikes to 38.5 degrees Celsius in Mumbai, no respite predicted
Mumbai: Amid an ongoing heatwave in parts of north, west and central India, the daytime maximum temperature in Mumbai rose significantly on Monday to touch 38.5 degrees Celsius, up from 35 degrees Celsius the day before. Officials at the India Meteorological Department's regional forecasting centre in Mumbai attributed the spike in mercury to the transport of warm, dry air from the north and northwest India over the Konkan region.
-
Maharashtra logs 84 new Covid-19 cases, down from 144 day before
Mumbai: The state on Monday recorded 84 new Covid-19 cases and zero deaths. The positivity rate recorded on Monday is 0.62% as 13,535 samples were tested in the last 24 hours. The addition to the day's tally was far less than the 144 cases logged on Sunday. Mumbai logged 45 fresh cases and zero deaths, keeping the death toll unchanged at 19,562. Maharashtra's total caseload has mounted to 78,76,925, of which 77,28,162 have recovered.
