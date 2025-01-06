Delhi LG grants relaxation in job criteria for 1984 riots victims

Lieutenant governor VK Saxena has approved relaxation in educational and age criteria to all 88 anti-Sikh riots victims who have applied for jobs under the Delhi government, Raj Niwas officials said on Sunday. Lieutenant governor VK Saxena approved relaxation for 1984 riots victims’ appointment as multi-tasking staff in government departments. (HT File)

The applicants have been granted full relaxation in required educational qualification and extended upper age limit to 55 years, they said.

The relaxation was approved for their appointment as multi-tasking staff in government departments.

“Repeated representations had been made by the Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, public representatives and groups of victims, who met the LG recently, in this regard,” said a note from the LG office.

A rehabilitation package, including provision of jobs, was sanctioned by Union home ministry on January 16, 2006, for the victims of 1984 anti-Sikh riots. The revenue department of Delhi government, in a subsequent special drive, received 72 applications. Of these, appointments were given to 22 applicants by obtaining age relaxation from the then LG.

In October 2024, Saxena granted full relaxation in required educational qualification for 50 applicants left out of the 72. The revenue department was directed to process the cases for granting employment to the children of the applicants who surpassed the age of employment, officials said.

The department held special camps last month and invited applications for employment to family members of 1984 anti-Sikh riots victims. A total of 199 applications were received. Of these, 89 candidates were found eligible but were above the age limit and a few missed out on the required educational qualification, they said.