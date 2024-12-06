Menu Explore
SC seeks CBI response in Balwan Khokhar plea in 1984 anti-Sikh riots case

ByAsian News International, New Delhi
Dec 07, 2024 05:36 AM IST

Khokhar, along with former Congress MP Sajjan Kumar, had been convicted under various counts of Indian Penal Code in the case and is undergoing a life sentence and lodged in the Central Jail, Tihar, Delhi.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.

The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar's plea seeking suspension of sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case.
The Supreme Court on Friday asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to file a response to former Congress councillor Balwan Khokhar’s plea seeking suspension of sentence in the 1984 anti-Sikh riots case. (Getty Images/iStockphoto/ Representational image)



A bench of justices JK Maheshwari and Rajesh Bindal asked CBI to file a reply to Khokhar’s plea seeking suspension of sentence.

In his plea filed through advocate Rakesh Dahiya, Khokhar apprised the top court to consider his application for furlough. The jail authorities had rejected the application on September 26, 2024, stating that the release of the applicant will invite adverse repercussions and may disturb peace and tranquillity result in unrest in the society.

The applicant said that he had moved an intervening application seeking bail, however, by that time he had undergone a sentence of 8 years 7 months but it was dismissed vide the order dated February 3, 2023.

Khokhar has challenged the high court order dated December 17, 2018.

The trial court had convicted him in the case arising out of an FIR lodged in the police station, Delhi Cantt.

Khokhar, in his application, claimed that he is a senior citizen of 66 years of age and is handicapped with 54% permanent disability in the lower limb and is suffering from various ailments such as diabetes, hypertension, yslipidemia, among others.

