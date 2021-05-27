Delhi man held with 1kg heroin in Ludhiana

A New Delhi resident was arrested with 1kg heroin near the Food Corporation of India (FCI) godown on GT Road, national highway 44, in Doraha on Wednesday.

Acting on a tipoff, a team led by sub-inspector Kuljeet Singh laid a trap in the front of the godown. A taxi coming from Khanna was stopped for checking and the passenger Gaurav, a resident of Mansa park in New Delhi, was held with the contraband, said Khanna senior superintendent of police (SSP) Gursharandeep Singh Grewal.

Gaurav had hired the taxi from Delhi Bypass for ₹5,000 to deliver the consignment, which he had collected from a Nigerian, to a Zira resident. He had recently moved to New Delhi from Ludhiana.

“Questioning is still on to find out who is the operator of the drug racket and to whom the accused was going to deliver the contraband,” said SSP Grewal.

The SSP said, “ Traditionally, Punjab was used as a transit point for drug peddlers across the border for transporting contraband to other parts of the country. However, tight security measures have snapped the supply lines. Now, drugs are being smuggled through other parts of the country and are being supplied to peddlers in the state.”

He said that it was the third such attempt to sneak huge quantities of drugs into the state in the last two months.

A case was registered under sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances ( NDPS) Act.