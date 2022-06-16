Delhi medical student dies by suicide in Shimla

A 31-year-old medical student from the Indira Gandhi Medical College (IGMC) allegedly died by suicide at her rented house in Shimla’s Lakkar Bazar locality, police said on Wednesday. She hailed from Dwarka in Delhi.

The student, who was doing her post-graduation in surgery, attended her duty at the hospital on Tuesday. The police along with forensic experts found a suicide note in her room. “In the note, the deceased has not blamed anyone for the suicide,” said the superintendent of police (SP), Shimla, Monika Bhutungru.

“The note found in the room has been sent for investigation. The cause of the death can only be ascertained after we get the autopsy report,” she said.

The student did not reach the hospital for duty in the morning after which her colleagues started calling her up. When there was no response, they reached her place and found the room locked from the inside. They informed the police who broke open the door. She was found lying dead in her room.

According to preliminary information, she was mentally disturbed and was undergoing treatment at the IGMC. The body has been sent for a post-mortem examination.