Delhi Police arrests key conspirator in firing at Kapil Sharma’s cafe in Canada

The Delhi Police has arrested an alleged key conspirator in the firing incident at comedian Kapil Sharma’s restaurant, Kap’s Cafe, in Canada on August 7, an official said on Friday. Bandhu Man Singh (ANI)

The accused, Bandhu Maan Singh Sekhon (28) -- an India and Canada-based handler for the Goldy Dhillon gang -- was apprehended from Punjab’s Ludhiana during a late-night operation on November 25, police said. A high-end PX-3 semi-automatic pistol (made in China) and eight live cartridges were recovered from his possession, they added.

“Sekhon had been providing logistical support, weapons and strategic assistance to shooters involved in the attacks on Kap’s Cafe,” deputy commissioner of police (Crime Branch) Sanjeev Kumar Yadav said in a statement. The restaurant has been targeted in three separate firing incidents since July this year -- on July 10, August 7 and October 16 -- orchestrated by foreign-based gangsters as part of an intimidation and extortion bid, the statement noted.

The DCP said Sekhon -- identified as the prime conspirator, planner and logistics facilitator in the attacks -- fled from Canada on August 23, after the Surrey Police intensified their crackdown and arrested several of his associates.

The Delhi Police received inputs that Sekhon was hiding in Ludhiana, Yadav said, adding that he was also wanted in an international arms trafficking case registered at the crime branch.”Earlier, two of his associates -- Mandeep Singh and Dalvinder Kumar -- were arrested in Delhi with eight foreign-made pistols, including PX-5.7 and PX-3 models. During interrogation, they disclosed that one weapon from the consignment had been delivered to Sekhon,” the DCP said.

A team conducted covert surveillance in Ludhiana to monitor Sekhon’s movements, and he was subsequently apprehended and the pistol was recovered from his car, he added.

According to the police, Sekhon moved to Canada on an employer-sponsored visa in September 2023 and had been living in Brampton. While working as a supervisory officer at a pharmaceutical company, he came into contact with Dhillon’s associates, including Daljot Rehal, Seepu and Sharry.

He gradually became an active member of the gang, arranging vehicles, coordinating shooters, and helping conceal weapons after operations, the statement said. He was also previously linked to the Harry Chatha gang, whose leader, now working with Pakistan’s ISI (Inter-Services Intelligence), is accused of extortion of Indians in Canada and the US.

Police said Sekhon has been earlier booked in Canada for serious offences, including conspiracy, possession of prohibited firearms, handling weapons with altered serial numbers and possessing proceeds of crime. Sharing details about the firing incidents at Kapil Sharma’s cafe, the officer said, on July 10, shots were fired from a moving vehicle. Initially, Khalistani operative Harjit Singh Laddi claimed responsibility, citing alleged remarks made on Sharma’s TV show. Later, gangster Goldy Dhillon also claimed involvement.On August 7, multiple rounds were again fired from a vehicle. Gangsters Goldy Dhillon and Kulveer Sidhu claimed responsibility online, calling it was a “warning” and linking it to extortion demands.On October 16, a gunman opened fire at the restaurant once more, with both Dhillon and Sidhu claiming responsibility.

“No injuries were reported in any of the attacks, but the incidents caused significant damage and raised security concerns in Canada,” the DCP said.The shooters, identified by Canadian authorities as Daljot Rehal and Gurjot, allegedly acted under the directions of Seepu, described as a key operative in the Dhillon network and wanted in several extortion and arms cases.

Police said Sekhon’s links with other overseas operatives are being verified and further investigation into the matter is underway.