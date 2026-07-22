Delhi protest: MPs detained, imagine students’ fate, says Congress leader Randhawa

Condemning the detention of parliamentarians and Congress workers during a protest in Delhi over alleged irregularities in the NEET examination, Lok Sabha MP and Punjab’s former deputy chief minister Sukhjinder Singh Randhawa on Tuesday said that if MPs were being treated that way, one could imagine what students might be going through.

Congress’ Jalandhar MP and former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi being detained by the Delhi Police on Tuesday. (RAJ K RAJ /HT PHOTO)

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“The central government, after jeopardising the future of the country’s youth, is now relying on the police to evade accountability. Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union home minister Amit Shah and Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan should resign immediately, taking moral responsibility for the situation,” he said.

Randhawa further stated that every attempt to silence students’ voices through the use of batons is an attack on democracy. “This is not merely an issue concerning NEET, but a question of the trust of millions of young people across the country. When the fairness of examinations is questioned and students demand justice, the government’s foremost duty is to provide answers—not to hide behind police action,” he said.

He asserted that the Congress would continue to raise this issue. Any injustice toward the future of the country’s youth will not be tolerated, and the government will be held accountable at every forum, he added.

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