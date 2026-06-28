Delhi Red Fort blast: NIA chargesheets terror group founder, two others

The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has filed a supplementary chargesheet against three more accused, including an absconder, in connection with the November 2025 vehicle-borne bomb blast near the Red Fort in Delhi that killed 11 people.

Investigators named him alongside Umer, Muzammil, Adeel, and Mufti Irfan as a prime architect of the conspiracy behind the November 10, 2025, explosion. (HT File)

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The new accused, all from Jammu and Kashmir, are Zameer Ahmad Ahanger, Tufail Ahmad Bhat, and Muzafar Ahmad, also known as Faraz or Zafar. This brings the total number of chargesheeted individuals in the case to 13, including the prime accused and suicide bomber, Dr Umer Un Nabi, who was killed in the explosion.

According to the NIA, the absconding accused, Muzafar Ahmad, is a paediatrician and the elder brother of co-accused Dr Adeel Ahmed Rather. Muzafar is identified as a founding member of AGuH Interim, an offshoot of Ansar Ghazwat-ul-Hind, which operates as an affiliate of Al-Qaeda.

Investigators named him alongside Umer, Muzammil, Adeel, and Mufti Irfan as a prime architect of the conspiracy behind the November 10, 2025, explosion. Muzafar allegedly attended a secret meeting at the Srinagar Eidgah in June 2022 where the terror module was established to launch “Operation Heavenly Hind” to overthrow the government.

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{{^usCountry}} The agency’s probe revealed he was involved in manufacturing, testing, and storing triacetone triperoxide (TATP)-based explosives at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} The agency’s probe revealed he was involved in manufacturing, testing, and storing triacetone triperoxide (TATP)-based explosives at a clandestine facility run by Umer and Muzammil at Al-Falah University in Faridabad, Haryana. {{/usCountry}}

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Investigations by the Enforcement Directorate subsequently revealed that the university management had fraudulently hired the radicalised doctors without police verification or proper regulatory compliance.

A non-bailable warrant has been issued against Muzafar, and efforts are on to arrest him.

The other two newly charged individuals played logistical roles in the operation. Zameer, an overground worker for the module, communicated with handlers and acted as a courier for cash, arms, and ammunition. Tufail, a former overground worker for the proscribed terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba, acted as the weapons supplier. The NIA said that Tufail procured an AK-47, a Krinkov rifle, a pistol, magazines, and live ammunition through orchestrated dead drops arranged by an external handler, delivering them to Dr Umer Un Nabi for ₹3 lakh.

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In the supplementary chargesheet filed before the NIA special court at Patiala House Courts in New Delhi, the arrested accused, Zameer and Tufail, face multiple charges under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act and the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Absconding Muzafar faces additional charges under the BNS, the Explosive Substances Act, and the Prevention of Damage to Public Property Act.

The agency, which linked the suspects using forensic testing, DNA fingerprinting, geo-location mapping, and financial-trail analysis, is continuing its investigation.