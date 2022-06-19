Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Delhi resident booked for assaulting girlfriend at Chandigarh hotel

After receiving the woman’s complaint, Chandigarh Police scanned the hotel’s CCTV footage and found the accused trying to forcibly stop her from leaving the room
The Delhi resident has been booked under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code. (iStock)
Published on Jun 19, 2022 03:33 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Police have booked a Delhi resident for assaulting his girlfriend at Hotel Hyatt in Chandigarh on June 12.

In her complaint, the woman alleged that she and her boyfriend, Sikander Behl, rented a room at the hotel while visiting Chandigarh. They were seeing each other for the past nine months and talks of their engagement were on. On June 12, while they were in their hotel room, Sikander assaulted her and even threatened her.

After receiving her complaint, police scanned CCTV footage at the hotel and found the accused trying to forcibly stop the woman from leaving the room.

Acting on her complaint, police registered a case under Sections 323 (voluntarily causing hurt), 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code at the Industrial Area police station.

