Delhi to Drass cycling expedition reaches Ambala

A 20-member team of the Indian Army and the Indian Air Force that is on a cycling expedition from Delhi to Drass reached Ambala on Sunday. The team, led by two women officers, will cover 1,600 km in 24 days to reach Kargil War Memorial in Drass on July 26 to commemorate India’s 75 years of Independence, the army said in a statement. The officiating commanding officer of 2 Corps Signal Regiment welcomed the team that will leave for Chandigarh on Monday.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

MORE NEWS IN BRIEFS

Mobile phone, ₹37,000 stolen from hotel room

An Uttarakhand resident reported theft of ₹37,000 in cash, a mobile phone and a tablet from his hotel room at Khudda Jassu on Saturday. The complainant, Subhash Chandra Khanduri, accused Ikhteyar of Rajasthan, a visitor to his room, of stealing these items.A case under Section 380 (theft) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) was registered at the Sarangpur police station.

IMA hold annual blood camp

Chandigarh The Chandigarh chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA) organised its annual blood donation camp at IMA office, Sector 35, on Sunday. Organised to mark National Doctors’ Day, the annual camp was held in association with Blood Centre, GMSH, Sector 16. Dr Suman Singh, director, health services, Chandigarh, was the chief guest. Around 50 donors were awarded certificates and tokens of appreciation. Dr Parmjit Singh, deputy medical superintendent, GMSH, donated blood for the 33rd time.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

PUTA general body meeting today

CHANDIGARH The Panjab University Teachers’ Association (PUTA) will hold its general body meeting (GBM) on Monday. Agendas to come up include implementation of revised UGC pay scales as per the seventh pay commission and varsity’s delay in applying for the next round of NAAC accreditation. PUTA is also expected to raise the recent issues related to the Centre For Nuclear Medicine and consolidation of small departments in the meeting. The last GBM of PUTA was held in May.

Shaina wins in U-13 badminton

Mohali Shaina Manimuthu of Karnataka got the better of Aikya Shetty 18-21, 21-14, 24-22 in the girls’ singles tie during the Yonex-Sunrise All-India Sub Junior Ranking Badminton Tournament being held at Shivalik Public School, Phase 6, Mohali, on Sunday. In other matches, Avni Govind of Telangana overcame spirited fight from Selvasamruddhi Selvaprabhu 10-21,22-20,21-18. In the boys’ singles matches, Vedant Pahwa prevailed over Riyan Malhan of Delhi 18-21, 21-6, 21-11, while Pushkar Sai of Karnataka beat Venkatesh Dhonti 21-7, 21-4.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

Pratyaksh, Precious emerge as U-19 chess champs

Chandigarh The concluding day of the Chandigarh Chess Championship at Chandigarh Baptist School, Sector 45, on Sunday saw Pratyaksh Goel (Under-19), Vedant Garg (Under-15), Atharv Singh Negi (Under-11) and Advay Nayyar (Under-7) emerge as champions. In the girls’ section, the winners were Precious Bansal (Under-19), Kamya Kumari (Under-15), Anvi Gupta (Under-11) and Jap Kaur (Under-7).

Musical evening by AR Melodies Association

Chandigarh AR Melodies Association organised a mesmerising musical evening titled “Sureela Safar – Surmayi Akhiyon Meina” at Bal Bhawan in Sector 23 on Sunday. As many as 45 singers from the tricity, Punjab, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh performed at the event, where music was arranged by Arun Kant, a music director, arranger and mentor. Dr Amandeep Singh, an eminent eye specialist from the tricity, spoke about taking care of eyes amid the changing weather conditions.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

2 youths held with illegal weapons in Mohali

The Phase-8 police arrested two youths with as many countrymade pistols from a park in Sector 68. The accused have been identified as Ajay Kumar, a resident of Uttar Pradesh; and Anil Kumar, a resident of Tarn Taran in Punjab. Station house officer (SHO) of Phase-8 police station, inspector Rajesh Kumar, said that the duo was arrested on the basis of tip off and it came to light during interrogation that they were planning to carry out a robbery in Kumbra village.

2 thieves, snatcher land in Chandigarh Police net

Police arrested two thieves and a snatcher in two separate cases on Saturday. According to police, Chandan Madan, 24, of Burail village, Sector 45, was arrested for snatching the mobile phone of a woman near the Sector 43-A/B turn on Saturday. He was booked under Section 379A (snatching) of the Indian Penal Code at the Sector-36 police station. Similarly, Rohit Kumar, 34, of Kangra, Himachal Pradesh, was arrested for stealing the mobile phone of a Karnal resident, Sikander Kumar, from his pocket at the Mobile Market in Sector 22. In the third case, Arjun, 26, of Maloya Colony was caught red-handed while trying to steal a mobile phone and purse from a house in EWS Colony, Maloya, on Saturday. Separate theft cases were registered in both incidents.

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}

{{^userSubscribed}} {{/userSubscribed}}