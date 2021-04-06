Delhi woman held with heroin in Mohali’s Lalru

The police here have arrested a 56-year-old Delhi-based woman with 305gm heroin in Lalru. The accused has been identified as Poonam Gupta of Madaan Gari, New Delhi.

As per information, Lalru station house officer SHO Sukhbir Singh, along with his team, apprehended the woman while patrolling near Essar petrol pump along the main highway in Lalru on Sunday. On checking her purse, the cops recovered 305gm of heroin.

The SHO said that during interrogation, the woman revealed that she had acquired the narcotic substance from a person in Delhi and was to deliver the same to another person in Chandigarh, whose search is underway. Earlier too, a case under the NDPS Act had been registered against her in Indore, Madhya Pradesh, followed by a five-year imprisonment sentence.

A case under sections 21, 61 and 85 of the NDPS Act has been registered against her at the Lalru police station.

The accused woman also told the police that after the death of her first husband, she remarried a Nigerian man named Kingcley Kamalu. The woman is a frequent visitor to Kenya, and may be involved with drug traffickers there, which is being investigated thoroughly, said police.

Two women caught with narcotics in Chandigarh

Two women were arrested for possessing narcotics from different parts of city, police said on Monday.

The accused are identified as Madhu, 35, and Banno, 32, both residents of Dadumajra. Two separate cases under the NDPS Act have been registered against them.

Police said that Banno was nabbed near Sector 15 on April 4 and 9gram smack was recovered from her possession.A case has been registered against her at the police station in Sector 11.

Banno is the sister of notorious drug peddler Bala, said investigating officials, adding that she is already booked in four NDPS cases, one case of assault and one of theft in Chandigarh.

Meanwhile, police arrested Madhu from near Shani Mandir in Mauli Jagran. Around 50 promethazine hydrochloride and 50 pentazocine injections were recovered from her possession.

A case has been registered against her at the Mauli Jagran police station. Police said Madhu, who also has four cases of theft against her, was produced before the court and remanded in one-day police custody for interrogation.