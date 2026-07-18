Delhi woman uses forged payment receipt to dupe NRI of 99k; booked

The NRI police in Mohali have booked a Delhi-based woman for allegedly duping a Canada-based NRI of ₹99,000 by showing him a fake online payment receipt after purchasing his iPhone through Facebook Marketplace.

Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused. (HT Photo for representation)

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The accused, Jasmine Kaur, is a resident of Delhi. The case was registered on the complaint of Amrinder Singh, a Canada-based NRI currently residing in Mohali.

According to the first information report (FIR), Amrinder had listed his iPhone 17 Pro Max for sale on Facebook Marketplace. Jasmine contacted him and agreed to buy the phone for ₹1.19 lakh.

Police said the woman asked the victim to meet her at a flat in Wave Estate, Sector 85, Mohali, to complete the transaction. During the meeting, she allegedly took the iPhone, paid ₹20,000 in cash, and claimed she had transferred the remaining ₹99,000 online. She showed the victim a transaction receipt as proof of payment.

However, the amount never reached the victim’s bank account. Police said the payment receipt shown by the accused was forged.

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{{^usCountry}} When Amrinder later returned to the flat to verify the woman’s identity, he learnt that she had been staying there through an Airbnb booking. The flat manager told him that the woman had allegedly cheated him as well by not paying the rent. {{/usCountry}}

{{#usCountry}} When Amrinder later returned to the flat to verify the woman’s identity, he learnt that she had been staying there through an Airbnb booking. The flat manager told him that the woman had allegedly cheated him as well by not paying the rent. {{/usCountry}}

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Following a preliminary inquiry, the NRI police registered a case against Jasmine under Sections 316(2) (criminal breach of trust) and 318(4) (cheating) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS). Police said efforts are underway to trace and arrest the accused.