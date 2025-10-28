Delimitation of Chandigarh municipal corporation wards to start early next year; polls in Dec 2026

With the Chandigarh municipal corporation (MC) elections a year away, the state election commission will begin the delimitation of the city’s 35 wards early next year. The elections for all wards are scheduled for December 2026.

According to officials, the delimitation exercise has become necessary after the demolition of several slum clusters across the city. Residents of these jhuggis have relocated to other areas, and as a result, these colonies will now be excluded from the respective wards.

In the 2021 MC elections, 16 wards were reserved for women and SC candidates. Wards 7, 24, 26, and 31 were reserved for SC candidates; 16, 19, and 28 for women SC candidates; and 1, 4, 5, 6, 9, 10, 18, 22, and 23 for women candidates (general category). After the merger of 13 villages with the Municipal Corporation in December 2018, the areas falling under various wards were revised. For instance, ward number 10—comprising Sectors 27, 28, and 29—was reserved for a woman candidate (general category), though earlier Sectors 27, 28, and 30 were part of ward number 18.

Similarly, ward number 16 (covering Sectors 20 and 33) was changed to ward number 18 and reserved for a woman candidate, while ward number 7 (Maloya, EWS Colony, Maloya, Sector 39 West, and the grain market) became ward number 28 and was reserved for a woman SC candidate. Wards 4, 5, and 6 in Mani Majra were also revised and reserved for women candidates (general category). In the 2021 MC elections, Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), which contested for the first time, emerged as the single largest party, winning 14 of the 35 seats. The BJP secured 12, the Congress won eight, and Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) managed to win one seat.