Food delivery boy found dead in Karnal drain

A 28-year-old delivery boy was found dead under mysterious circumstances in a drain near Jadholi village of Karnal district on Wednesday.

The police said the deceased has been identified as Kapil Kumar of the same village and was working with food delivery company Zomato.

The family members told the police that Kapil had left the home on Tuesday but did not return by the evening. The next morning, he was found dead in a drain.

The body was spotted by locals who informed the family members and police.

Darshan Singh, in-charge of Kunjpura police station, said the body has been handed over to the family members after post-mortem examination.

He said the cause of death could be ascertained form the autopsy report and the police are investigating the case from different angles.