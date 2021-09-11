Deluge of rain hits border villages in Punjab’s Tarn Taran district

TARN TARAN A flood-like situation has emerged in seven villages situated near India-Pakistan border of Tarn Taran district due to the overflow of Kasur Nullah following incessant rain.

The villages, including Algon, Thathi Jaimal, Kalas, Dholan, fall under the Bhikhiwind sub-division. Tarn Taran deputy commissioner (DC) Kulwant Singh said a team will assess the damage on Sunday as chief minister Captain Amarinder Singh has ordered a special girdawri.

Water entered some houses situated in low-lying areas of these villages along the Kasur Nullah, which flows from Pakistan to India.

The CM also directed the principal secretary, water resources, to rush a high-level team and requisite machinery to the affected villages. He also instructed the team to strengthen the flood protection works in the vulnerable areas on priority so as to prevent recurrence of such incidents.

The CM also asked the administration to keep its relief and rehabilitation teams ready to face any eventuality arising out heavy rains.

Amandeep Singh, a farmer of Makhi Kalan village said more than 20 villages were facing a flood-like situation. “There is a drain that flows from Kairon village in Patti sub-division to Kalsian village in Bhikhiwind sub-division, which is overflowing as it was not cleaned by the drains department despite the farmers’ repeated requests to,” he said, adding, “In our village, residents are trying on their own to flush out water as no official from the administration has reached”.