Demand in Lok Sabha for Guru Teg Bahadur university in Delhi

New Delhi/Chandigarh

A demand to set up a university in the national capital to honour the memory of Guru Teg Bahadur was made in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

Raising the issue during the Zero Hour, Shiromani Akali Dal member Harsimrat Kaur Badal, Congress’ Ravneet Singh Bittu and Jasbir Singh Gill, and BJP’s SS Ahluwalia recalled the sacrifice of the Sikh guru.

“I demand that a national university be set up in Delhi to honour Guru Teg Bahadur’s sacrifices,” Bittu, a Lok Sabha member from Ludhiana, said.

Similar demands were made by Harsimrat, a former Union minister who represents Bhatinda parliamentary seat.

Harsimrat also urged the Centre to approach the United Nations to observe the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur as international religious freedom and tolerance day.

Gill, a Congress member from Khadoor Sahib, urged the government to set up a Guru Teg Bahadur Handicrafts Institute at Sathiala in Amritsar district in the honour of the Guru.

Gill said the Guru Nanak Dev University in Amritsar has already sent a proposal to the effect and has given an assurance that it will allocate land and building to establish the institute. The demands were made on the martyrdom day of Guru Teg Bahadur, who was executed by the Mughals for his refusal to convert to Islam.

