Demarcate land in 24 hours or face suspension: Panchkula DC to kanungo

ByHT Correspondent, Panchkula
Jun 21, 2024 06:54 AM IST

Panchkula DC issued directions that the kanungo should get the demarcation done and send the report by Friday or face suspension

Taking strict note of demarcation of land pending for more than two years, deputy commissioner (DC) Yash Garg said the kanungo concerned should be suspended if the work is not completed by Friday.

Panchkula DC was hearing complaints during a Samadhan Camp. (HT FIle)
Panchkula DC was hearing complaints during a Samadhan Camp. (HT FIle)

The DC gave the directions while addressing grievances of a Thapli village resident during the Samadhan Camp organised in the auditorium of the Mini Secretariat on Thursday.

Facing harassment at the hands of revenue officials, Gopal, had approached the Samadhan Camp saying the patwari-kanungo have taken no action despite the court ordering demarcation of his land two years ago.

The DC issued directions that the kanungo should get the demarcation done and send the report by Friday or face suspension.

On the complaint of the people of Majri, the DC directed the municipal corporation joint commissioner to investigate the matter of registration of civic body land in the name of a person. The villagers in their complaint said there was a well in the village which they wanted to get cleaned but a resident did not allow them to do it. It was later they learnt that the person has got the land along the well registered on his name even when as per the records, it was the civic body’s land.

On the complaint of the Debda village panchayat, Garg ordered for proper arrangements to be made to stop river water from entering the village before the rains. “There should be no lapse in the safety of the village residents,” he added.

The DC directed the public health department to make proper arrangements for drinking water for about 40 houses of Bhojh Nayika village. Also, facilities for crossing the Ghaggar river should be provided.

Garg directed the electricity department to remove the electricity wires adjacent to a house in Tikar Tal. It was mentioned in the complaint that there is electric current in the house during the rainy season. On the complaint of Bhupendra Singh, a resident of Mahadev Colony of village Surajpur, instructions were given to replace the exposed wires before the monsoon.

