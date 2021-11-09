Demonetisation biggest mistake in economic history: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

Demonetisation was the biggest mistake made by a government in post-independence India which gained nothing for the country but only caused suffering to the common man, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Monday.

Shrinate said the economy of India had plunged after the decision was made due to business and job loss. “It is the fifth anniversary of demonetisation and the country has still not recovered. When demonetisation took place, the government said it would help recover the black money. However, nothing that sort of happened, and instead the common man lost their hard-earned money,” she said, adding that even the promise to rein in terrorist activities was not fulfilled.

She alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. “The conspiracy now stands exposed. Vinod Rai, in a defamation case filed by Sanjay Nirupam against him, submitted an affidavit in the court saying that he had lied about the scam in the UPA government and has apologized for it,” she said.

He said after false CAG reports several leaders including Narendra Modi, Baba Ram Dev, Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal had launched a campaign against the UPA government.

Shirnate further said that under the BJP regime autonomous institutions of the country have become very weak.

“The biggest example of this is that no question is being raised by any of these institutions about the PM-Cares Fund, she said.