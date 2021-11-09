Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Demonetisation biggest mistake in economic history: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate
chandigarh news

Demonetisation biggest mistake in economic history: Congress spokesperson Supriya Shrinate

All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said the economy of India had plunged after demonetisation due to losses
All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. She said the economy had not recovered after demonetisation. (Deepak Sansta /HT)
Published on Nov 09, 2021 01:46 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Shimla

Demonetisation was the biggest mistake made by a government in post-independence India which gained nothing for the country but only caused suffering to the common man, All India Congress Committee (AICC) national spokesperson Supriya Shrinate said on Monday.

Shrinate said the economy of India had plunged after the decision was made due to business and job loss. “It is the fifth anniversary of demonetisation and the country has still not recovered. When demonetisation took place, the government said it would help recover the black money. However, nothing that sort of happened, and instead the common man lost their hard-earned money,” she said, adding that even the promise to rein in terrorist activities was not fulfilled.

She alleged that it was former CAG Vinod Rai who collaborated with BJP to hatch a conspiracy against the then UPA government in 2014. “The conspiracy now stands exposed. Vinod Rai, in a defamation case filed by Sanjay Nirupam against him, submitted an affidavit in the court saying that he had lied about the scam in the UPA government and has apologized for it,” she said.

RELATED STORIES

He said after false CAG reports several leaders including Narendra Modi, Baba Ram Dev, Anna Hazare and Arvind Kejriwal had launched a campaign against the UPA government.

Shirnate further said that under the BJP regime autonomous institutions of the country have become very weak.

“The biggest example of this is that no question is being raised by any of these institutions about the PM-Cares Fund, she said.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
Gold Price Today
Rafale deal
Horoscope Today
Air pollution
Maharashtra Covid Cases
Today Panchang
T20 World Cup 2021
IND vs NAM Live Streaming
World Radiography Day 2021
Kamal Ranadive's 104th birthday
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP