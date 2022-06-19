Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Demonstrators clear protest sites in Sangrur after assurances from Punjab government

This demonstrators cleared the protest sites a day before Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit here to campaign for party candidate Gurmail Singh for the Sangrur bypoll.
Published on Jun 19, 2022 11:13 PM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Sangrur

Protesters from different organisations and unions from Punjab demonstrating outside chief minister Bhagwant Mann’s residence and other places in Sangrur on Sunday ended their protest after assurances from the CM and concerned departments that their demands would be met.

This comes a day before Delhi chief minister and AAP convenor Arvind Kejriwal is scheduled to visit here to campaign for party candidate Gurmail Singh for the Sangrur bypoll.

For the past two days, CM Mann and ministers of concerned departments have been conducting meetings with protesters from multiple organisations and unions of unemployed youths demonstrating outside the chief minister’s house and other places in the city and assured to accept their demands in the upcoming months. They all concluded their protest on Sunday.

Demanding regularisation, Covid warriors, including nurses and paramedical staff, police and clerk aspirants, multipurpose health workers’ unions, rejected workers and employees of transport department have been protesting outside the CM’s house.

Members of covid warriors and police aspirants said that they have concluded their protest but 4 member each from their unions will remain on protest sites till the acceptance of their demands.

AAP’s MLA from Rajpura, Neena Mittal on Sunday, climbed atop a water tank of the civil hospital in Sangrur to convince the two unemployed female PTI teachers, who had been protesting there since last week, to come down by connecting them with education minister Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer.

Hayer assured them to accept their demands and later they came down from the water tank and concluded their protests. “It has been just three months since the AAP has come to power. We will solve everyone’s issues,” Mittal had said.

