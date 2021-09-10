‘Den of corruption’: BJP members lock Ludhiana Improvement Trust’s office gate

Terming the Ludhiana Improvement Trust (LIT) den of corruption, members of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on Thursday locked the main gate of trust’s office in Feroze Gandhi market over an alleged multi-crore land scam pertaining to the auction of ‘prime’ land in Model Town Extension at ‘throwaway’ price.

Despite heavy police deployment, the protesters breached the barricading. Raising slogans against LIT chairperson Raman Balasubramaniam, BJP leaders sought an FIR against him and a CBI inquiry into the matter. They alleged that the chairperson had committed the fraud at the behest of cabinet minister Bharat Bhushan Ashu.

They added that a 3.79-acre land with the market value of about ₹350- ₹400 crore was sold to the close aides of the minister for ₹98 crore only with a reserve price of ₹91.86 crore. A complaint in this regard has already been submitted to the DC’s office, seeking cancellation of the sale that took place on August 16.

BJP’s district president Pushpinder Singal said, “The chairperson claimed that the reserve price was fixed by a committee led by the DC, but he denied it. Now, it is certain that a fraud of at least ₹250 crore has been committed. We will also meet the police chief and DC, seeking an FIR against the chairperson. Also, the matter will be taken up with the state and central governments.”

Akali leaders led by their district chief Ranjit Dhillon also submitted a complaint to police commissioner Naunihal Singh seeking an FIR against Balasubramaniam and others involved in the ‘land scam’.

Youth Cong workers break open main gate

In an attempt to break the chain and locks put up by the BJP protesters, the Youth Congress workers led by district president Yogesh Handa broke the main entry gate of the LIT office. When questioned about damaging public property, Handa said it happened unintentionally and the Youth Congress will get the gate repaired.

BJP has no proof to substantiate allegations: Chairperson

LIT chairperson Balasubramaniam said the BJP was levelling baseless allegations and had no proof to substantiate their claims. “The reserve price of the land was fixed by the committee led by DC Varinder Sharma and the land has been auctioned through an e-auction. The final decision on whether to approve the auction proceedings has to be taken by the local bodies department,” he added.

“The BJP is trying to gain political mileage by adopting such tactics. The BJP has no proof of any fraud and if it claims that the land is worth ₹350 crore, then it should come forward to buy the land at the same price and we will cancel the auction. In 2016, chairperson Subhash Verma had allotted 1,000 sq yards of land to the BJP for its office near Gill Road grain market at even lower rates. Why did not the BJP raise the issue then?” he questioned.

Protest leads to traffic chaos

Installation of barricades at both the access points of the market from Ferozepur Road and Pakhowal Road ahead of the protest led to traffic chaos on Thursday. Parking issues further left the traders and visitors a harried lot.

As the vehicles were not allowed to enter the market during the span of protest, cars and two-wheelers were seen parked on the roadsides while the parking lots near Feroze Gandhi market were also jam-packed.

Trustees seek removal of their colleague

Amid a row over the alleged multi-crore land scam pertaining to auction of prime land in Model Town Extension, six of the newly elected trustees of the LIT have sought removal of their colleague Dharminder Sharma alias Vicky Gypsy from the trust, accusing him of supporting land mafia and trying to take illegal possession of the LIT complex on Rani Jhansi road.

The six trustees — Vijay Gaba, Ranjit Gandhi, councillors Anil Parti, Reet Kaur, Seema Kapoor and Gulshan Kaur Randhawa — had submitted a complaint with the LIT chairperson on Wednesday evening and the latter had further marked the letter to principal secretary of the local bodies department. The government had appointed eight trustees of LIT in August.

As per the sources, the trustees were ‘forced’ to sign the letter by senior Congress leaders after Gypsy raised questions over the auction of prime land in Model Town Extension at a low price and even proposed to buy the said land at ₹125 crore during a meeting held recently.

The LIT has auctioned the land for over ₹98.38 crore (including 6% cess). Chairperson and Gypsy had even entered into a tussle over the issue.

Gypsy stated that the final decision has to be taken by the government as he has been appointed as the trustee by government only.

LIT chairperson said the complaint has submitted by the trustees and he has nothing to do with it.