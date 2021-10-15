Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 1 suspected death, 7 new cases in Ludhiana
chandigarh news

Dengue: 1 suspected death, 7 new cases in Ludhiana

With this the number of suspected dengue deaths in Ludhiana has reached three. Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Baloke and a 40-year-old from Khanna also died of suspected dengue infection.
Currently, there are 1,771 suspected dengue cases in Ludhiana. (Satish Bate/HT PHOTO)
Published on Oct 15, 2021 02:27 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

Seven fresh cases of dengue were reported in Ludhiana on Thursday. A 10-year-old girl, who was suspected to be suffering from dengue, also succumbed during treatment at Dayanand Medical College and Hospital.

With this the number of suspected dengue deaths in Ludhiana has reached three. Earlier, a 65-year-old man from Baloke and a 40-year-old from Khanna also died of suspected dengue infection.

Currently, there are 1,771 suspected dengue cases in the city. Out of the total 383 dengue cases, 297 patients are from urban areas while the rest are from rural areas and towns of Khanna, Jagraon and Sahnewal.

Two new Covid cases

Two fresh cases of Covid-19 were also reported in the district on the day. The cumulative count of cases has now reached 87,565.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Jammu and Kashmir vaccinates nearly all of its adult population with first dose

Dussehra festivities in Ludhiana: Demon king to go up in flames at 23 locations

Huge quantities of contraband recovered in Pulwama

Law against red tape already implemented in Punjab: Minister Brahm Mohindra to Kejriwal
TRENDING TOPICS
Navratri 2021
Covid-19 Vaccine
ICSI CS result 2021
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
Navratri 2021 special recipe
IPL 2021, DC vs KKR
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP