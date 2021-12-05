Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 11 more infections reported from Chandigarh tricity
chandigarh news

Dengue: 11 more infections reported from Chandigarh tricity

Eleven fresh dengue infections were reported from the tricity on Saturday, with Chandigarh reporting seven cases followed by two each in Mohali and Panchkula
Dengue cases in Chandigarh tricity have dipped as the weather conditions are not ideal for aedes mosquitoes to breed in. (Representative image/AP)
Dengue cases in Chandigarh tricity have dipped as the weather conditions are not ideal for aedes mosquitoes to breed in. (Representative image/AP)
Updated on Dec 05, 2021 12:26 AM IST
Copy Link
ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh

Eleven fresh dengue infections were reported from the tricity on Saturday, with Chandigarh reporting seven cases followed by two each in Mohali and Panchkula. No death was reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature, as the weather conditions are not suitable for aedes mosquitoes to breed in.

This year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,913 and 39 have succumbed to the disease. Chandigarh has recorded 1,546 cases so far, besides three fatalities and Panchkula’s case tally stands at 902, with one death so far this year.

A dengue-related fatatlity in tricity was last reported on December 2, when an 11-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl succumbed to the disease. Both were residents of Sector 70, Mohali, and admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Monday, December 06, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Sign out