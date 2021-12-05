Dengue: 11 more infections reported from Chandigarh tricity

Eleven fresh dengue infections were reported from the tricity on Saturday, with Chandigarh reporting seven cases followed by two each in Mohali and Panchkula. No death was reported from any of the three jurisdictions.

After a peak of dengue infections in October, fresh cases are now ebbing daily with a dip in temperature, as the weather conditions are not suitable for aedes mosquitoes to breed in.

This year, Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,913 and 39 have succumbed to the disease. Chandigarh has recorded 1,546 cases so far, besides three fatalities and Panchkula’s case tally stands at 902, with one death so far this year.

A dengue-related fatatlity in tricity was last reported on December 2, when an 11-year-old boy and 11-year-old girl succumbed to the disease. Both were residents of Sector 70, Mohali, and admitted to Government Medical College and Hospital, Sector 32, Chandigarh.