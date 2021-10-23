Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 50 test positive in Ludhiana, one succumbs
chandigarh news

Dengue: 50 test positive in Ludhiana, one succumbs

One person died, while over 50 people tested positive for dengue for the third consecutive day in Ludhiana district on Friday.
This year, 631 residents have been tested positive for dengue from Ludhiana district. (HT)
Published on Oct 23, 2021 01:40 AM IST
By HT Correspondent, Ludhiana

One person died, while over 50 people tested positive for dengue for the third consecutive day on Friday.

This year, 631 residents have been tested positive for the disease, while the number of suspected cases is 2,161. Four people are suspected to have succumbed to the infection, but no fatality has been confirmed.

Civil surgeon Dr SP Singh cautioned residents, particularly women, to take precautions while visiting busy market to apply mehendi on the occasion of Karva Chauth.

Meanwhile, only Covid case was reported from the district on Friday, taking the district’s total tally to 87,591.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
For You
TRENDING TOPICS
PM Narendra Modi
Horoscope Today
Gold Price
T20 World Cup 2021
KBC 13
Sudha Chandran
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP