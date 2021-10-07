Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Sign in
Sign out
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far
chandigarh news

Dengue: 58 cases reported from Ambala so far

Published on Oct 07, 2021 02:36 AM IST
Ambala health officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyre. (Representative image)
By HT Correspondent, Ambala

As many as 58 cases of dengue have been reported in Ambala district since the first case surfaced on September 6, as per figures provided by the health department.

A 10-year-old boy from the Naraingarh sub-division died at PGIMER, Chandigarh, on Tuesday a week after getting dengue-like symptoms. However, he had tested negative for the infection, civil surgeon Dr Kuldeep Singh, said.

“His platelets were down to dangerous levels. He was not infected with dengue and must have died of other causes,” he said.

Meanwhile, panic spread in the town after the health department arrived to conduct a survey to check larvae-breeding sites on Wednesday.

Dr Sunil Hari, district epidemiologist, said that peri-urban places like Naraingarh were prone to such infections.

“Though, the boy died of some other reasons, the department is leaving no stone unturned to avoid its spread. Flu wards are functional and special attention will be paid to symptomatic patients at OPDs,” Dr Hari said.

Officials said that the larva of female species of Aedes Aegypti mosquito or dengue mosquito was mostly found in the back tray of refrigerators filled with water and empty tyres.

RELATED STORIES

Advisories were issued to patients to stay in bed nets, as if the mosquito bites the infected person, it can act as a carrier and might infect others too.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
MORE FROM THIS SECTION

Yamunanagar: Auto-driver drowns while saving minor

Slum dwellers’ proprietary rights: Mohali DC proposes committee to establish land ownership

Haryana CM approves 78.36 crore budget for Mansa Devi Shrine Board

Tennis: Shreay, Yana lift Under-16 singles titles
TRENDING TOPICS
Horoscope Today
Mahalaya 2021
IPL 2021 Points Table
Gold Price
LPG Cylinder Prices
Facebook
This site uses cookies

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalize content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.

OPEN APP