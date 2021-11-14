Dengue: 64 more cases surface in tricity

Amid a drop in temperature, dengue cases are also on a decline in the tricity, as only 64 people tested positive for the mosquito-borne viral disease on Saturday.

Mohali district reported 34 cases, while 22 infections surfaced in Chandigarh and eight in Panchkula. However, no death was reported.

Mohali’s dengue count has now gone up to 3,592 this year, with the death toll stands at 37. Chandigarh has recorded 1,204 while three people have succumbed. Panchkula’s tally stands at 792 cases and one death.

8 test +ve for Covid

Even the Covid-19 pandemic seems to be under control with just eight people tested positive for the deadly virus in the tricity on Saturday. Mohali recorded four cases while two each surfaced in Chandigarh and Panchkula. No new fatality was reported.

Meanwhile, tricity’s active caseload stands at 99, with 53 patients in Mohali, 24 in Chandigarh, and 11 in Panchkula.

Chandigarh has so far reported 65,380 cases and 820 deaths. Mohali is the worst-hit with 68,878 cases and 1,070. Panchkula has recorded 30,785 cases and 378 casualties.

