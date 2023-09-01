With dengue cases rising, health dept begins awareness campaign

With eight new dengue cases being reported in the district, the health department launched an awareness campaign in Chander Nagar on Friday. The fresh cases have brought the city’s tally to 128. District health department officials during a dengue awareness drive in Ludhiana. (HT PHOTO)

The fresh infections were reported from areas including Rishi Nagar, ESIC Colony, New Vijay Nagar Tajpur Road, Basti Jodhewal, Bharat Gas near Phullawala Chowk and Anandpuri Colony within the urban zone. Additionally, one case was identified in the rural area of Hathur (Kamalpura).

The cases are largely concentrated in urban areas, which account for nine of the total 11 active cases.

In a respite, there have been no dengue-related deaths in the district so far.

Teams keeps an eye for potential breeding sites

Swinging into action, a health department team led by civil surgeon Dr Hitinder Kaur conducted inspections of households, paying close attention to potential breeding sites for dengue larvae, including containers and coolers.

During the inspection, the team conducted mosquito-spraying operations within households and distributed informational pamphlets to raise awareness about dengue prevention. District mass media officer Parminder Singh and district coordinator Barjinder Singh Brar were present to oversee the campaign.

Assistant malaria officer Dalbir Singh emphasised that the recent rainfall has created favourable conditions for disease-carrying vectors responsible for dengue, chikungunya, malaria, and kala azar. “Stagnant water on rooftops, in broken containers and various other places serve as ideal breeding grounds for dengue mosquitoes. Public must ensure that no water accumulates in the vicinity of their homes,” he added.

Furthermore, Singh advised individuals displaying symptoms such as high fever, vomiting, eye and back pain, joint and bone pain to promptly seek medical attention at the nearest health-care facility. He stressed the importance of using full-body clothes and mosquito repellent creams, along with employing mosquito nets while sleeping, to prevent mosquito bites.

Dengue testing is available free of charge at all government health centres in Ludhiana.

