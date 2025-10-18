Dengue larvae found in Mohali schools, health dept ramps up checks

Dengue larvae have been detected in several schools across Mohali during a recent survey conducted by the health department, prompting authorities to urge schools to strengthen preventive measures. Since January this year, 93 dengue cases have been reported in Mohali, compared to over 1,500 cases recorded in 2024.

The inspections were carried out under the state’s ongoing ‘Every Friday, Fight Dengue’ campaign. Teams comprising nursing students and ASHA workers visited government and private schools to inspect classrooms, rooftops, and water containers for mosquito breeding sites.

Civil surgeon Dr Sangeeta Jain said the teams not only found larvae but also conducted awareness sessions for teachers and students. “Every drop of stagnant water can become a breeding ground for the aedes aegypti mosquito. Schools must ensure that coolers, pots, buckets, and tanks are emptied and cleaned regularly,” she said, adding that dengue mosquitoes thrive in clean water and bite during the day, making regular inspection of school premises crucial.

The health department has intensified its district-wide campaign against dengue. In addition to school inspections, house-to-house checks are also being conducted and challans are being issued wherever negligence is found.

“The Punjab government has directed strict monitoring and our teams are working daily to prevent the spread,” Dr Jain said.

District epidemiologist Dr Anamika, who supervised the school inspections, said dengue cases usually surge between July and November, but preventive efforts must continue throughout the year. “Awareness is the first line of defence. Children should be taught to cover water containers and avoid letting water accumulate in pots or coolers,” she said.

Dr Jain also reminded residents that dengue testing and treatment are free at government hospitals and that assistance is available through the health department’s helpline number 104.

Dengue fever is caused by the bite of the aedes aegypti mosquito. Common symptoms include high fever, severe headache, muscle and joint pain, pain behind the eyes, nausea, vomiting, and in severe cases, bleeding from the gums or nose, she said.