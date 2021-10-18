Dengue outbreak in Chandigarh: Hospitals face challenge of high platelets’ demand

Demand for blood platelets has shot up at government hospitals in Chandigarh amid the rapid spread of dengue across the tricity. To meet the rising demand, the hospital authorities are requesting residents to donate blood and platelets.

Dr Sudhir Garg, medical superintendent at Government Medical College and Hospital (GMCH), Sector 32, said, “With dengue cases rising, more and more patients suffering from fever are getting admitted to the hospital everyday. The severe dengue patients require platelets and on average, 40 bags of platelets are being used everyday. Besides, 25 units of single-donor platelets, also known as apheresis platelets, are required per day.”

He added, “Since the shelf life of platelets is limited, fresh donations are usually preferred. Mostly, the hospital tries to provide platelets from the blood bank, but attendants of patients also donate them.”

Dr Suman Singh, director of health services, UT, said, “Transfusion of platelets depends on the severity of the case. At Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, around seven to 10 transfusions are done every two days.” She added that the health department had enough platelet kits and fresh orders had already been placed, but the demand was rising by the day due to spike in dengue cases in Punjab and neighbouring states.

“At PGIMER too, the demand has increased, but high number of blood donors are helping meet the platelets’ requirement. We are also organising more blood donation camps,” said Dr Jagat Ram, director at the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER).

However, even though hospitals authorities claim that they have adequate stock, patients across the tricity have been reaching out to social media seeking help. Many emergency messages with requests of donations at PGIMER, GMCH-32 and GMSH-16 have been circulating on the web.

Meanwhile, UT health secretary Yashpal Garg on Sunday requested authorities of adjoining states not to send non-critical patients to Chandigarh hospitals.

At GMCH-32, there are 126 patients of acute fever with thrombocytopemia and 38 of dengue, of which only 25 and eight patients respectively are from Chandigarh.Similarly, in GMSH-16, out of 90 admissions in the past two days, only 18 patients are from the UT.

Garg also wrote to the Chandigarh education director requesting that 100 volunteers of the National Service Scheme (NSS) be deputed to assist the health department with malaria/dengue-related activities from Monday. He requested that the volunteers should only be college students above the age of 18 and be fully vaccinated against Covid-19.

193 down with dengue in tricity

As many as 193 fresh cases of dengue infection surfaced in the tricity on Sunday, with Mohali continuing to be the worst-hit city with 143 cases. Also, 29 infections were reported from Chandigarh and 21 from Panchkula.

In 2021, 1,554 infections have been reported from Mohali, 394 from Chandigarh and 318 from Panchkula. As many as 12 people have succumbed to the disease in Mohali, but no fatalities have been reported from Chandigarh and Panchkula.

