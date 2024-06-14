 Denied cigarettes, two taxi drivers run over group of friends in Chandigarh’s Sector 8 - Hindustan Times
Friday, Jun 14, 2024
Denied cigarettes, two taxi drivers run over group of friends in Chandigarh’s Sector 8

ByHT Correspondent, Chandigarh
Jun 14, 2024 09:24 AM IST

The incident took place around 12:20 am in front of a hotel at Sector 8, Chandigarh, where the 31-year-old complainant works

Two cab drivers ran over a hotel housekeeper’s friends after he refused to fetch cigarettes for them late on Wednesday night. The incident left one of the victims with fractured legs.

Chandigarh Police arrested the two taxi drivers within 24 hours of the incident. (HT File)
Chandigarh Police arrested the two taxi drivers within 24 hours of the incident. (HT File)

The incident, which took place around 12:20 am in front of a hotel at Sector 8, where the 31-year-old complainant, Rajesh Kumar of Sector 9, works.

In his complaint, Rajesh told police that two men, identified as Shalin, 24, of Zirakpur and Jitender Singh Sharma, 29, of Maloya, approached him after parking their vehicle outside the hotel.

The men asked Rajesh for a cigarette and later insisted that he go fetch some for them.

Rajesh turned down their request, which angered the duo. They left after threatening him and later returned at around 1.15. The accused then attempted to run over Rajesh and his friends, who were standing outside the hotel, with a Maruti Suzuki Swift car. After hitting them, the accused fled from the spot.

Rajesh’s friends, Sahil Rana and Sushil Kumar, were struck and sustained severe injuries. Sahil was admitted to Government Multi-Specialty Hospital, Sector 16, while Sushil, who suffered critical injuries including fractures in his legs, was taken to the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research.

Police arrested Shalin and Jitender, both of whom are taxi drivers. They have been charged under sections 307 (attempted murder) and 34 (acts done by several persons in furtherance of common intention) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

Friday, June 14, 2024
