Home / Cities / Chandigarh News / Denied Congress ticket, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini likely to contest Punjab poll
chandigarh news

Denied Congress ticket, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini likely to contest Punjab poll

Nawanshahr MLA Angad Saini calls a meeting of his supporters on Monday to decide his further course of action
Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini's
Published on Jan 31, 2022 01:53 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Jalandhar

Denied ticket by the ruling Congress, Nawanshahr MLA Angad Singh Saini is likely to contest the upcoming Punjab assembly elections.

Saini has called a meeting of his supporters on Monday to decide the further course of action. It, however, is not clear whether he will contest as an independent candidate or jump the ship to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

The Congress gave ticket to district planning commission chairman Satvir Singh Palli Jhikki.

Saini on Thursday had announced that he will be filing nomination papers to contest the elections on Monday before the Congress announced its candidates from 8 segments, including Nawanshahr.

Saini’s wife, Aditi Singh, an MLA from Rae Barelli in Uttar Pradesh, has jumped the shop to join the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP).

Nawanshahr, Rahon MC presidents quit party

The presidents of Nawanshahr and Rahon municipal councils along several Congress councillors resigned from the primary membership of the party to express solidarity with MLA Saini.

Also, the Nawanshahr improvement trust chairman along with several members of zila parishad and block samitis also quit the party.

