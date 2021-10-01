Denied entry, AAP Ludhiana vice-president tenders resignation

Aam Aadmi Party district vice-president (SC wing, rural) Harpreet Singh Mehmi resigned from his post after he was not allowed to enter the venue where the Delhi chief minister was holding a presser at a resort in Pakhowal on Thursday.

In the resignation letter, addressed to state AAP president Bhagwant Mann, Mehmi said despite his long association with the party, he had been utterly humiliated.

Meanwhile, AAP leaders said that only MLAs, district presidents and selected members of state leadership were allowed entry during the meeting and no district-level leaders were allowed at the restricted gatherings.

AAP Lok Sabha in-charge Aman Mohi said the resignation had not been officially received “We will hear the leader’s grievances and then take a decision,” said Mohi